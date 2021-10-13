ESPN to broadcast Super Wild Card Weekend's Monday night game for next five years

The inaugural Monday wild-card playoff game will be broadcast by the home network of Monday Night Football.

ESPN announced Wednesday it has won the rights to host the finale of Super Wild Card Weekend for the next five years. This season's offering, the league's first scheduled weekday prime-time playoff game, will be played on Jan. 17, 2022.

The NFL announced in September that the postseason's opening round would include a Monday game. It will be the sixth contest of Super Wild Card Weekend, which was introduced last year as the league expanded to 14 playoff teams.

The 2021 iteration will feature two games on Saturday, Jan. 15 (4:35 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. ET), three on Sunday, Jan. 16 (1:05 p.m., 4:40 p.m., and 8:15 p.m. ET), and the Monday finale (8:15 p.m. ET). CBS and NBC will broadcast two games apiece in this round, while FOX will air the other.

The ESPN/ABC broadcast will include a traditional telecast with Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters and John Parry, Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli on ESPN2 and ESPN+, and a Spanish broadcast on ESPN Deportes.

The game will also be streamed across devices on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ABC and NFL digital properties, and on mobile via Yahoo Sports and the mobile properties of the two participating teams.