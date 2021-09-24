Around the NFL

Super Wild Card Weekend to include Monday night game

Published: Sep 24, 2021 at 09:03 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Beginning this postseason, one of the six playoff games on Super Wild Card Weekend will take place on a weekday.

The NFL announced Friday that, beginning with the 2021 season, Super Wild Card Weekend will conclude with a game on Monday night.

Super Wild Card Weekend is scheduled from Jan. 15-17, 2022.

The NFL expanded the playoffs last season for the first time since 1990, adding a third wild card team in each conference. The expansion was the genesis for Super Wild Card Weekend, featuring playoff tripleheaders on Saturday and Sunday. Beginning this postseason, Super Wild Card Weekend will feature a pair of games on Saturday (4:35 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. ET), three on Sunday (1:05 p.m., 4:40 p.m., and 8:15 p.m. ET), and the finale on Monday (8:15 p.m. ET).

CBS and NBC will broadcast two Super Wild Card Weekend games apiece, while FOX and ESPN/ABC will each have one during the 2021 postseason slate. The Monday night broadcaster is yet to be determined.

Per the playoff expansion that began in 2020 with one additional wild card team from each conference, the No. 1 seeds in the AFC and NFC receive byes.

AFC and NFC Super Wild Card games will feature the No. 2 seed hosting the No. 7 seed, the No. 3 seed hosting the No. 6 seed and the No. 4 seed hosting the fifth seed.

Related Content

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson 'super anxious' to rebound from 4-INT outing

﻿Zach Wilson﻿ is ready to move on from his four-interception game against the Patriots in Week 2 as the Jets prepare to head to Denver to take on the 2-0 Broncos.
news

Nick Sirianni wears 'Beat Dallas' T-shirt to news conference

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni enters just his third game leading Philadelphia but understands the rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys well.

The first-year coach wore a "Beat Dallas" T-shirt to his Thursday news conference ahead of Monday night's game in Texas.
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady ready for challenge of facing 'really good' Rams defense

Tom Brady has played 22 years in the NFL but will experience the first game of his career in Los Angeles on Sunday when the Buccaneers visit the Rams. 
news

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott not fretting critics of contract, embraces role with Tony Pollard

Ezekiel Elliott -- the second-highest paid running back in the NFL -- isn't fretting those criticizing his contract and is embracing the Cowboys' one-two punch combo with RB Tony Pollard. 
news

Texans rookie QB Davis Mills looking for areas to improve after first start

Making his first NFL start on Thursday night, Texans QB Davis Mills reflects on his debut and takes away the good and bad from Thursday night's loss to Carolina.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 3: What we learned from Panthers' win over Texans

On an evening in which notable injuries brought about unfortunate news for the Carolina Panthers, they still emerged undefeated with a victory over the Houston Texans.
news

Panthers first-round pick Jaycee Horn likely out 2-3 months with broken foot

﻿Jaycee Horn﻿'s rookie season might be over. The starting cornerback is feared to have broken multiple bones in the metatarsal area in his foot and is looking at a 2-3 month recover with surgery, Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey strained hamstring vs. Texans; severity unknown

Standout running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ suffered a strained hamstring against the Texans and left in the second quarter. Head coach Matt Rhule said he does not know the severity. 
news

Week 3 Thursday night inactives: Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans

The official inactives for the Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz (ankles) misses practice for second straight day

Carson Wentz's availability for Week 3 remains firmly in doubt with reports that the Colts QB was not spotted at practice Thursday.
news

Browns WR Odell Beckham (knee) on making season debut in Week 3: 'We'll see'

With the Browns continuing to upgrade ﻿Odell Beckham﻿'s status, anticipation surrounding the star receiver's return has continued to build. The receiver is not ready, however, to declare he's back in action.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW