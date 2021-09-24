Super Wild Card Weekend to include Monday night game

Beginning this postseason, one of the six playoff games on Super Wild Card Weekend will take place on a weekday.
The NFL announced Friday that, beginning with the 2021 season, Super Wild Card Weekend will conclude with a game on Monday night.
Super Wild Card Weekend is scheduled from Jan. 15-17, 2022.
The NFL expanded the playoffs last season for the first time since 1990, adding a third wild card team in each conference. The expansion was the genesis for Super Wild Card Weekend, featuring playoff tripleheaders on Saturday and Sunday. Beginning this postseason, Super Wild Card Weekend will feature a pair of games on Saturday (4:35 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. ET), three on Sunday (1:05 p.m., 4:40 p.m., and 8:15 p.m. ET), and the finale on Monday (8:15 p.m. ET).
CBS and NBC will broadcast two Super Wild Card Weekend games apiece, while FOX and ESPN/ABC will each have one during the 2021 postseason slate. The Monday night broadcaster is yet to be determined.
Per the playoff expansion that began in 2020 with one additional wild card team from each conference, the No. 1 seeds in the AFC and NFC receive byes.
AFC and NFC Super Wild Card games will feature the No. 2 seed hosting the No. 7 seed, the No. 3 seed hosting the No. 6 seed and the No. 4 seed hosting the fifth seed.