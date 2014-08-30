Eric Winston released by Seattle Seahawks

Roster cuts tracker
Winston, 30, lost his battle for the team's right tackle job to second-round pick Justin Britt, who is now on tap to replace the departed Breno Giacomini as Seattle's Week 1 starter.
Britt tore his ACL in 2012 but rebounded to post a strong season last autumn at Missouri. "He is the type of guy who is going to persevere and fight his way through stuff," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told Sports On Earth this month.
At 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds, Britt has outstanding size for the role, but his preseason was a mixed bag as the rookie allowed eight quarterback hurries -- second-most among his peers in August.
It's possible another team comes swooping in to grab Winston, but he struggled in 16 starts for the Arizona Cardinals last season and might be near the end.
