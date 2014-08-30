Around the NFL

Eric Winston released by Seattle Seahawks

Published: Aug 30, 2014
It isn't easy making the NFL's most talent-packed roster. Just ask Eric Winston.

The Seattle Seahawksreleased the veteran offensive tackle -- and NFLPA president -- on Saturday.

Winston, 30, lost his battle for the team's right tackle job to second-round pick Justin Britt, who is now on tap to replace the departed Breno Giacomini as Seattle's Week 1 starter.

Britt tore his ACL in 2012 but rebounded to post a strong season last autumn at Missouri. "He is the type of guy who is going to persevere and fight his way through stuff," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told Sports On Earth this month.

At 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds, Britt has outstanding size for the role, but his preseason was a mixed bag as the rookie allowed eight quarterback hurries -- second-most among his peers in August.

It's possible another team comes swooping in to grab Winston, but he struggled in 16 starts for the Arizona Cardinals last season and might be near the end.

You can track all the cuts as NFL teams reduce their rosters to 53 right here.

The latest "Around The NFL Podcast" predicts our Super Bowl champions and the major winners of the regular-season awards.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

