Eric Weddle, seeking extension, won't attend OTAs

Eric Weddle wants to get paid by the Chargers. He will continue to make himself scarce until that happens.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Pro Bowl safety will not take part in San Diego's second round of OTAs. Weddle also sat out the team's first set of voluntary practices.
The development is not a surprise. Weddle said last month he felt "highly disrespected" by the Chargers due to their refusal to address his contract, which has one year and $7.5 million remaining. General manager Tom Telesco responded by explaining that Weddle was among a group of veterans the team would "probably" have extension discussions with after the draft.
Weddle's plan to sit out OTAs indicates talks have yet to get off the ground.
Weddle is coming off a standout 2014 season in which he earned first-team All-Pro honors for the second time of his career. Weddle, who turned 30 in January, knows the time is now to secure a big pay day. The game of chicken is in full form.
