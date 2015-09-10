Around the NFL

Eric Ebron listens to hate Tweets while working out

Published: Sep 10, 2015 at 04:25 AM

Lions tight end Eric Ebron hates Twitter chumps. We've detailed this before in a blow-by-blow breakdown of a Twitter rant Ebron unleashed back in April.

Now, we've come to learn that it serves as much more than simple frustration. It serves as complex fuel.

"When I'm working out, I kind of get read (that) stuff to me," Ebron, the team's 2014 first-round pick said, via The Free Press. "My trainer's different, man. What he does is he finds every weakness that you have and he tries to break it in half. He's very good at what he does, and I'm well aware of the comments that people say."

It's an interesting move for a player who will always be in a complex situation mentally. Though he was ahead of Odell Beckham on the Lions' draft board -- and there is nothing he can do about it -- he will always be compared to receiving threats like Beckham in that draft.

Though the Lions already have a formidable passing attack without him, that No. 10 pick back in 2014 was supposed to be the one piece that would vault Detroit back into contention in the NFC North.

Instead, they got a project, which is fine. Ebron is a beast when used properly and it's only a matter of time before we see his potential at the NFL level.

It's almost impossible for him to realize that in his current situation, though, which is why Ebron is busting out pull ups while getting Twitter insults hurled at him.

What we should do is propose a treaty for now: Everyone lay off Ebron until he gets his feet underneath him. And Ebron, he won't take things that aren't his fault to heart so much.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com breaks down the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Dolphins OLB Bradley Chubb has torn ACL, out for remainder of 2023 season

Miami Dolphins pass rusher Bradley Chubb suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
news

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph to start over healthy Kenny Pickett vs. Ravens

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph will start over a healthy Kenny Pickett in Saturday's regular-season finale against Baltimore, head coach Mike Tomlin announced Monday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bears fans, teammates praise QB Justin Fields after performance vs. Falcons: 'We all want Justin'

Bears QB Justin Fields played one of his best games in Sunday's win over Atlanta, and the performance had the crowd at Soldier Field chanting his name for him to be the franchise QB going forward. 
news

Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed on Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase's comments: 'Check the stats'

After some pre-game smack talk from Ja'Marr Chase, the Chiefs secondary surrendered fewer receiving yards than expected (-6) for the first time in the Bengals WR's five career games against K.C.
news

Todd Bowles on Buccaneers' loss to Saints: 'Doesn't matter who we played today ... we wouldn't have won the game'

After a loss that wiped out a shot to win the division with a week to spare, Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said his team wouldn't have won no matter who they played based on their performance.
news

Jordan Love on Packers' Week 18 win-and-in scenario: 'Everyone remembers last year'

The Green Bay Packers find themselves in the exact situation that unfolded a year ago: Beat an eliminated division opponent at home in Week 18 to make the postseason tournament.
news

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni following upset loss to Cardinals: We need to get issues 'fixed fast'

After the Philadelphia Eagles fell at home, 35-31, to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, a brutal outing that saw Philly lose control of the NFC East, Nick Sirianni knows they must figure out their issues quickly if they're to return to the Super Bowl.
news

NFL announces Week 18 schedule for 2023 season with Bills-Dolphins on 'Sunday Night Football'

The NFL on Sunday night announced its full Week 18 schedule for Saturday, Jan. 6, and Sunday, Jan. 7, and the regular season will come to a close in Miami. 
news

Vikings' Nick Mullens replaces Jaren Hall at QB in loss versus Packers

The Minnesota Vikings made yet another change at quarterback, but it was to no avail. Nick Mullens replaced rookie Jaren Hall to begin the second half of Sunday night's 33-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
news

Chiefs clinch eighth consecutive AFC West crown with win over Bengals

The Chiefs clinched their eighth consecutive division title with their 25-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, along with a ninth straight playoff berth and an opening-round home game.