Eric Decker still not second-guessing move to Jets

While Eric Decker is watching his replacement, Emmanuel Sanders, torch defenses in Denver, he is slogging through what might be one of the most inept endings to a season in the history of NFL offenses.
The Jets opted not to use a quarterback on Monday night, leaving the first-year Jet with just two catches for 18 yards on four targets. He has been thrown at 10 or more times just four times this season.
So, in hindsight, would he have made a different choice in free agency?
"It's hard, it's tough," Decker said on Monday, via ESPNNY.com. "You can say 'what if,' you can analyze every game, but we haven't done enough. We haven't given ourselves enough breaks to win a football game. Like today, we play well but we got beat, period. It's been really hard, the stretch of losing so many games."
Decker's wife, Jessie James, admitted in a recent New York-area radio interview that she sees a sort of depression brewing in Decker amid all the losses. That feeling will likely compound until the Jets find some sort of avenue to recharge the passing game.
At the moment, it parallels the calls for tanking, which would offer the Jets the solace of having a chance to draft Marcus Mariota, or another top quarterback prospect.
Basically, Decker might have to wait a little longer for the second-guessing to go away.
