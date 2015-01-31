Eric Decker pitches Jets to Demaryius Thomas

"I think it would be tough for Denver to let him go. So whether they franchise tag him here in the next month or give him a long-term deal, he's just one of those premier players in this league. If he happens to make it to free agency, I would love to sign him because playing alongside him for four years and especially the last two years made it a lot of fun and made it a lot easier. He's just one of the great players in this league."