Around the NFL

Eric Davis: Doug Marrone quit on Buffalo Bills

Published: Jan 01, 2015 at 03:10 AM

Doug Marrone's sudden departure from Buffalo stunned plenty of his former players.

"How quickly things can change just had a team meeting Monday and wasn't given a heads up, but guess that's how this business works," C.J. Spiller tweeted on Wednesday.

Added Aaron Williams: "Lost all respect!! Completely pissed off, but not gonna let it ruin my New Years #Deuces #CantWait."

But did Marrone really do the wrong thing? The question is interesting enough to debate given the uncertain and unforgiving nature of the NFL.

NFL Media's Eric Davis summed up the player side well this morning on NFL AM.

"If I was in Buffalo, I'd be upset with him, man," Davis said. "From a player's standpoint, I would be upset. Just give me a heads up if you're quitting on me, because that's what you did: You're quitting on me."

"You're talking about what's good for the team," Davis continued, "putting all of your personal feelings aside and making certain that you're doing things for the team, and then you're just gonna walk out on me?"

But former NFL offensive lineman and current league analyst Ross Tucker raises a good point, too.

Is Marrone earning the right to be vilified, or did he see a golden opportunity to coach his hometown team while taking advantage of a phenomenal clause in his contract?

If he is indeed hired by the Jets and could get some input on the general manager search, would that not be worlds better than his former situation in Buffalo?

You have to feel for Marrone's players, but at the same time, this might have been an opportunity too good to pass up.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 17 game and debates the MVP race between Aaron Rodgers and J.J. Watt. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bills QB Josh Allen entering 2023: 'I so badly want to bring a Super Bowl here to Buffalo'

After consecutive Divisional Round disappointments, Bills QB Josh Allen is going into 2023 with a new sense of focus and determination because he understands Buffalo's window won't be open for long.

news

QB Baker Mayfield doesn't care what outsiders project for 2023 Buccaneers

New quarterback Baker Mayfield, who split time with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams last season, could give a hoot about the perception of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' chances.

news

RB Adrian Peterson not ready to retire: 'Mentally, I haven't officially hung it up'

Adrian Peterson refuses to let the sun set on his NFL career. The future Hall of Fame running back says he's not ready to announce his retirement yet.

news

Two months after cancer diagnosis, TE Foster Moreau participating in Saints OTAs

Two months after being diagnosed with cancer, New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau was a full participant to open organized team activates.

news

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans: Houston won't just hand starting job to rookie QB C.J. Stroud

Aftering taking rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans says Houston won't hand Stroud the starting job.

news

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says QB Brock Purdy (elbow) expected to start throwing next week

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Tuesday that QB Brock Purdy will be allowed to start throwing next week.

news

Lamar Jackson reports to Ravens OTAs after missing first day of voluntary workouts

Lamar Jackson is back in Baltimore. The Ravens quarterback reported for Day 2 of voluntary organized team activities Tuesday after missing Monday's session.

news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers (tweaked calf) sits out Tuesday's OTAs, says issue not 'too serious'

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers sat out of Tuesday's OTA drills due to what he described as a tweaked calf. Rodgers, however, downplayed the issue as not "too serious."

news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expects Commanders sale to be approved

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said on Tuesday at the conclusion of the Spring League Meeting that he expects the sale of the Washington Commanders to be approved, but he gave no timeline for when the deal could be finalized.

news

Robert Saleh: Jets are among 6-8 teams with realistic chance at winning championship in 2023

Robert Saleh is feeling confident about his squad in early May, saying he believes the Jets are in the top percentile with a realistic shot at winning Super Bowl LVIII.

news

Broncos release veteran kicker Brandon McManus after nine seasons

Brandon McManus announced Tuesday that the Broncos informed him of his release after nine seasons with Denver.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, May 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More