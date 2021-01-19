Eric Church, Jazmine Sullivan to sing national anthem at Super Bowl LV

Grammy Award-nominated artists Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will team up for the first time to deliver the national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, Feb. 7, the NFL announced Tuesday.

The pregame, which airs on CBS along with Super Bowl LV, will also feature Grammy-award winner H.E.R. performing "America the Beautiful."

Sullivan and Church's duet and H.E.R.'s performance will be accompanied by Warren "Wawa" Snipe, an acclaimed deaf rapper and recording artist, performing the national anthem, as well as "America the Beautiful" in American Sign Language.

Sullivan has racked up 12 Grammy Award nominations in a career that began emphatically with her debut album "Fearless," which was met with great commercial and critical success. Church is a country music singer-songwriter whose resume includes seven Academy of Country Music Award wins and four Country Music Association Awards.

Church and Sullivan's names will now be listed among an star-studded lineup that has performed the national anthem prior to the Super Bowl.

Those to have performed include Diana Ross, Neil Diamond, Billy Joel, Whitney Houston, Garth Brooks, Beyonce, Gladys Knight and last year's performer Demi Lovato.

In just a short time, H.E.R. has accrued 13 Grammy nominations and two Grammy wins. She will join an esteemed list of past artists to have sung America the Beautiful before the big game, which includes Ray Charles, Alicia Keys, Queen Latifah, John Legend and last year's performer Yolanda Adams.

An all-star lineup has been announced to perform ahead of the biggest of big games.