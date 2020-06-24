Around the NFL

Tuesday, Jun 23, 2020 08:40 PM

Eric Bieniemy: HC job will happen when 'timing is right'

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

For quite some time, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been one of the top head coaching candidates around.

In the eyes of many, it's been too long that Bieniemy has remained a candidate and hasn't become a head coach.

Bieniemy is patient and undeterred, however.

 "I've always been a patient man," Bieniemy told Steve Wyche on Tuesday on NFL Total Access. "I get an opportunity to work with coach Andy Reid, [general manager] Brett Veach, Mark Donovan our president and then our owner Clark Hunt. I have nothing to worry about. In order to get a job, you gotta make sure you're doing your job. So, I'm blessed and fortunate to be in the situation that I'm in. And on top of that, the only thing I know Steve, is the grind. And when the timing is right, it will be right. And it has to be a great fit. So, being patient, I have no problem with that. The only thing I know how to do is keep chopping wood. And everything will work out for the best when it's all said and done."

Over the last two seasons of dynamic Chiefs offense which culminated with a Super Bowl crown, Bieniemy has been the offensive coordinator. He's been on Reid's staff since 2013.

While head coaching interviews have been abundant, Bieniemy has never been handed the keys to run a team.

A former standout running back at Colorado before a nine-season NFL career, Bieniemy has 12 years of experience as an NFL assistant. The 50-year-old also has built up experience with interviewing for head-coaching spots and believes he's been made aware of plenty that will aid him going forward.

"I've learned a lot. I've learned a lot. I've gained an enormous amount of information from interviewing from a number of teams," Bieniemy said. "Every interview is different. I believe that they're looking for something; they already have an idea of what they want. It's my job as the interview – the guy that's going in to interview for the job – it's my job to convince them and sell them on my vision and my philosophy and how I see our organization being run in the future."

With only three Black coaches in the NFL head coaching ranks, a push continues to bring about more diversity to NFL sidelines and front offices. Bieniemy believes it's a significant and due change, but also stresses franchises finding the right coaches and coaches finding the right franchises.

"I do feel diversity is important, but when it's all said and done with Steve, you want to make sure you get the right people that are the right fit for your staff and your organization," he said. "When it's all said and done with, let's make sure we get the right people who are the best fit for that particular job."

