Eric Berry's season over; will visit lymphoma specialist

Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry's season is over after doctors found a mass on the right side of his chest.
"I am truly thankful for all of the support from family, friends, coaches, teammates and the entire Chiefs kingdom. At first I was in shock with the diagnosis on Saturday and did not even want to miss a game, but I understand that right now I have to concentrate on a new opponent," Berry said in a statement. "I have great confidence in the doctors and the plan they are going to put in place for me to win this fight. ... I am so thankful and appreciative of being a part of this franchise and playing in front of the best fans in the NFL. I will be back!"
Burkholder says Berry didn't complain about anything before the team faced the Oakland Raiders last Thursday. He had a physical before the season and checked out fine. Coach Andy Reid said that Berry was able to address the team on Monday about his condition, and "feel their love and support."