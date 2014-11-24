Around the NFL

Eric Berry's season over; will visit lymphoma specialist

Published: Nov 24, 2014 at 09:24 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry's season is over after doctors found a mass on the right side of his chest.

Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder announced the news Monday, saying that Berry will visit a lymphoma specialist to determine a final diagnosis. The Chiefs said the 'leading consideration' is that he has lymphoma. Berry was placed on the non-football illness list Monday.

"I am truly thankful for all of the support from family, friends, coaches, teammates and the entire Chiefs kingdom. At first I was in shock with the diagnosis on Saturday and did not even want to miss a game, but I understand that right now I have to concentrate on a new opponent," Berry said in a statement. "I have great confidence in the doctors and the plan they are going to put in place for me to win this fight. ... I am so thankful and appreciative of being a part of this franchise and playing in front of the best fans in the NFL. I will be back!"

Burkholder says Berry didn't complain about anything before the team faced the Oakland Raiders last Thursday. He had a physical before the season and checked out fine. Coach Andy Reid said that Berry was able to address the team on Monday about his condition, and "feel their love and support."

Berry, 25, has made the Pro Bowl three times in his previous four seasons. The Chiefs expressed optimism about Berry's future prognosis, but cautioned it was early in the process.

