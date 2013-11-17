Epic in Chicago, hair-pulling Jaguars top Week 11 stories

After back-to-back solid fantasy outings, Keenum seemed to be in firm control of the Houston Texans starting quarterback position. That was until Gary Kubiak decided inexplicably to bench Keenum in favor of Mr. Pick Six himself, Matt Schaub. Injured? No. Performing poorly? Nope. It honestly appears as if Kubiak was sacrificing Keenum's performance to the fantasy gods in the hopes that Matt Schaub could lead his team to victory. That was not to be, however, as Schaub completed numerous passes to the field turf at Reliant Stadium, and the Oakland Raiders emerged victorious. Meanwhile, countless fantasy teams endured a tough defeat as Keenum's total stayed still at a pedestrian 8.8 points. Truth be told, this could have gone to A.J. Green today as well, but that was more Andy Dalton than anything else. Which is why Keenum fell on the fantasy sword in Week 11. Sorry Case. Go get 'em next week.