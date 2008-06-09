Engram threatens to skip training camp in contract dispute

Engram's career year in 2007 filled the void when Branch spent much of the season injured. Engram arrived in Seattle from Chicago before the 2001 season and led the Seahawks with 67 catches in 2005 during their run to the Super Bowl. After he played in only seven games in 2006 because of a thyroid condition that made it difficult for Engram to get off his couch for weeks, Seattle signed him to a two-year contract that paid him $1.7 million in his record-setting '07.