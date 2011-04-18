End of an era? Parcells vows days as NFL coach are done

"I'm done," the former coach and front-office executive told reporters Monday on a conference call regarding his New England PatriotsHall of Fame nomination. "I know I've said that before. You better put it down in pencil. But my full intention is that I'm going to be 70 years old in August and I'm enjoying my time now ... I still have a lot of things I'd like to try to do, but I think I'm going to leave the NFL to someone else now."