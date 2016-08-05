Around the NFL

End Around: Who will be the NFL's Heartbreak Kid?

Published: Aug 05, 2016 at 05:26 AM

With "Suicide Squad" arriving in theaters, I've been thinking a lot about villains.

The NFL has a bad-guy problem. Well, let me clarify that. The NFL certainly has some bad guys, but I'm not interested in the legitimate rotten apples. I'm talking about a bad guy who's generally a solid contributor to society, but who also has the ability to feed off our collective hatred and turn that into intrigue.

Maybe it's the combined effect of image consultants, brand ambassadors, spiritual advisors, "mental coach guys" and the unblinking eye of social media. But no one seems to want to wear the black hat anymore.

Bill Romanowski isn't walking through that door. Neither is Jack Tatum. Bud Kilmer wasn't even a real person. So who's next?

For a long time, I thought that guy was Jay Cutler. But in recent years, I've actually grown to pity Smokin' Jay, who's been picked on relentlessly without a tonof evidence to back up his horrific reputation. (Put your hand down, Mike Tice.)

Maybe this is just the price to pay when your resting face is set at "Chronically Apathetic" and you're actually the 21st-best quarterback in the league, despite years of hype suggesting otherwise.

This week, The Notorious Bennett Brothers (they should tour college campuses under this moniker) went HAM on Cutler in an ESPN The Magazine profile, calling the Bears veteran the worst quarterback in football. This felt like the equivalent of Batman flipping the bird to Bane after the musclebound anarchist was already lifeless on the floor.

Cutler The Villain is dead. He's a JAG now. Just Another Guy. How about we show some mercy? Bullies like the Bennetts should pick on someone their own size.

So who will rise? Bill Belichick is The Hooded One, but he's too taciturn to get worked up about. Tom Brady may be the NFL's Talented Mr. Ripley, but good luck getting him to publicly lean into his most devious tendencies. Ndamukong Suh has a nice hook, with all the holiday stomping and nards attacks, but the act feels tired.

James Harrison? Too old. Tony Romo? Too nice. Chip Kelly? Too far from relevance. Johnny Manziel? Damn it, Johnny Football had so much potential. Maybe he crumbled under the weight of it.

What we might need is a dramatic heel turn. Back when I was a kid, Shawn Michaels pulled off the greatest good-to-evil pivot I've ever seen, before or since. Anyone with a cursory knowledge of professional wrestling knows exactly what I'm talking about ...

Before Shawn Michaels put Marty Jannetty and his absurdly tight jeans through the Barber Shop window, he was a genial playboy with modest career success. But after he turned heel, The Heartbreak Kid's career exploded like a superkick to the face. Michaels is now universally hailed as one of the greatest, most charismatic wrestlers ever.

Let this sprinkle of '90s pop ephemera serve as a lesson to you, the restless NFL star who has the goods to be a phenomenon but feels like there's a glass ceiling blocking your ascent to ubiquity. There is another path.

And when you read this column to your agent, be prepared for him to tell you I'm an idiot. Then he'll pitch you an insulting cameo on "Ballers." Fire that dude on the spot.

Let me be the bad angel on your shoulder who reminds you the good-guy act gets stale. The respect, fame and prestige -- i.e., all the stuff you want -- is more readily available on the dark side.

You listening, J.J. Watt?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders fire head coach Josh McDaniels, general manager David Ziegler

The Las Vegas Raiders have fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler, the team announced on Tuesday night.
news

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt on trading WR Tyreek Hill to Dolphins: It 'worked out well for both parties'

Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt says the team's trade of wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins "worked out well for both parties."
news

NFL trade deadline 2023: Grading deals for Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Joshua Dobbs and more

How did each side fare in the swap that sent Chase Young from the Commanders to the 49ers? Kevin Patra grades the deals made in the run-up to the 2023 NFL trade deadline.
news

Packers send CB Rasul Douglas, 2024 fifth-round pick to Bills in exchange for 2024 third-round selection

The Buffalo Bills are upgrading their secondary, landing cornerback Rasul Douglas in a trade with the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Lions acquire Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones in exchange for 2025 pick

The Cleveland Browns are trading wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Detroit Lions, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday.
news

Vikings trading offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland to Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are beefing up their offensive line for the stretch run. The Jags are acquiring guard Ezra Cleveland from the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick.
news

Commanders trading DE Chase Young to 49ers for 2024 third-round pick

The Washington Commanders are trading defensive end Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (ribs) says he's 'playing for sure' Thursday vs. Titans

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (ribs) told reporters on Tuesday that he "for sure" is playing in Thursday night's game against the Tennessee Titans.
news

Vikings trading for Cardinals QB Josh Dobbs following Kirk Cousins' season-ending injury

The Arizona Cardinals are trading quarterback Joshua Dobbs to the Minnesota Vikings, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Commanders trading DE Montez Sweat to Bears for second-round pick

The Washington Commanders are trading Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round draft pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Colts' Shane Steichen: Jonathan Taylor's lack of second-half touches in loss to Saints due to game flow

Colts head coach Shane Steichen dismissed the odd usage of RB Jonathan Taylor as a product of the double-digit deficit in the second half against the Saints in Week 8.