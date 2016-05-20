End Around: Carrie, Creed and Cam Newton are all stars

This goes back to my theory that Rob Gronkowski will do literally anything you ask him to do, so long as it's between February and the end of July. I was just about to call Gronk's agent to find out if his client can paint my garage on Saturday. Let's be honest here: Do you think there's any chance Gronk actually wanted to go on that party cruise a couple months back? Of course not. Cruises are terrible. Everyone under the age of 73 understands this.