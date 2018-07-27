End Around: Brown's ride, Fowler's win, Weezy's gift

For the last three summers, Antonio Brown has arrived at Steelers camp in a custom Rolls Royce sedan. He took things to another level this week with a chopper arrival. Cool move, though it's hard to say where he goes from here. Any mode of ground transport moving forward will seem like a step backward. (Besides the Batmobile, obviously.) Couple ideas: What if Brown shot himself out of a cannon and into a safety net, like a 1940s circus performer? I'd respect that ... the Steelers might be less enthused. Or you could subvert the exercise entirely and arrive barefoot, unkempt and filthy like John Wall at the Team USA Basketball Camp. Maybe even carry one of those hobo sticks with the little blanket at the end of it. Anyway, I've got a bunch of ideas, AB. Hit me up.