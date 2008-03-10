Emotions run high at conclusion of NFL-USO Tour

At 20:00 that evening, it seemed like the entire base shut down to recognize the soldier's death and participate in the ceremony. Troops lined either side of the street for the entire distance (which was perhaps a mile or so) from the morgue to the airstrip, where the aircraft was ready for takeoff. As a military band played a solemn tune, the casket was carried the final leg of the journey to the plane by the members of the deceased soldier's company. The members of the NFL-USO tour had been given the honor and privilege to pay respect to this fallen hero by being part of the group that stood just outside the plane and delivered a final salute before the body was loaded.