WR Emmanuel Sanders announces retirement after 12-year career in NFL

Veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has announced his retirement after 12 seasons in the NFL. The Denver Broncos, with whom Sanders spent six seasons from 2014-2019, announced the news with a video posted to their social media account Wednesday morning.
"I gave it my all. Every single rep, every single play, I tried to go 100 percent as hard as I can. And that's why I can hang my hat and say I gave the game everything I had and the game gave it back to me," Sanders said in the video.
Sanders was drafted in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Steelers, and played in Pittsburgh for four years before moving on to Denver, where he was a part of the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 victory in 2015. The Southern Methodist University product was traded to San Francisco halfway through the 2019 season, and spent time with the 49ers, Saints, and most recently the Bills before his retirement.
