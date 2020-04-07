Emmanuel Sanders: I've waited years for a pass-happy offense

After spending four seasons with Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh, Sanders signed with Denver in 2014 and had three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons with Manning. The former Bronco was one of the first people to text him and welcome him to Denver all those years ago just as Brees did last month when Sanders signed with the Saints. Also similar to his situation in Denver, Sanders arrives in New Orleans as the second option in a high-octane offense. In his first season with the Broncos, Sanders finished with a career-high 101 catches for 1,404 yards, but finished behind teammate Demaryius Thomas for the team lead in both categories. Last season in New Orleans, All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas led the NFL with 149 catches and 1,725 yards. Thomas finished with 119 more catches than the next closest receiver on the Saints.