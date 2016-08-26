Embattled kicker Roberto Aguayo perfect vs. Browns

Tampa Bay's second-round kicker drilled a pair of field goals and three extra points without a miss in the first half of Friday's contest versus Cleveland. Aguayo connected on another field goal in the second half to fnish the night 6 of 6 in the 30-13 win.
The consternation over Aguayo's struggles reached a fever pitch in practice this week, as fans heckled when he missed three of his six kicks on Tuesday. The next day's session was promptly moved indoors and out of the public spotlight.
The NFL is a week-to-week league with little margin for error at the sport's most unforgiving position.
As long as Aguayo keeps his kicks between the uprights at an 80-percent clip this season, he can build a wide enough base of confidence to showcase his rare talent going forward.