Ellis confident he's ready to return against Pats after knee injury

Published: Nov 27, 2009 at 09:52 AM

Sedrick Ellis says he feels fresh and is looking forward to returning to the field for the Saints when New Orleans hosts the New England Patriots on Monday night.

Ellis sprained his right knee in Miami in Week 7 and has not played the past four games. He has gone through all portions of practice this week, a team source tells NFL.com senior writer Steve Wyche, and Ellis could resume his starting position.

Ellis was not listed on the team's official injury report. Starting cornerback Jabari Greer also appears close to returning from his pulled left groin after practicing a second straight day on a limited basis.

The Saints did have a couple regulars miss practice on Friday. Receiver Lance Moore sat out because of a left ankle injury that has kept him out three weeks. Offensive guard Carl Nicks was out with a stomach illness.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

