Elliott Fantasy Sleepers test

Published: Sep 01, 2009 at 01:46 PM

Elliott Fantasy Sleepers test

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Michael F. Florio's Week 11 fantasy football sleepers

This article was all set to open gushing about ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ this week against the Falcons and then Sean Payton went and put us all on tilt: The Saints are expected to start ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ at QB this week instead.
news

NFL fantasy football sleepers: Week 6

Between bye weeks and struggling quarterbacks, it's hard to find quality fantasy signal-callers. But Adam Rank digs out a gem in this week's "Rank's 11 Sleepers".
news

Fitzpatrick, Gerhart have sleeper appeal in Week 17

Need a player to fill out your fantasy starting lineup this week? Check out Michael Fabiano's top 10 sleepers for the final week of the season, a list that includes Vikings RB Toby Gerhart.
news

Moore, Sanchez can lead you to a league championship

Need a quarterback this week? How about a wide receiver? Michael Fabiano offers up 10 potential holiday treats that can help you reach your ultimate goal -- a fantasy football league championship.
news

Moore, Thomas have fantasy sleeper appeal in Week 15

Need a sleeper to complete your fantasy lineup in the semifinals? Michael Fabiano offers up 10 players, including Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who can help lead you to a championship berth.
news

Moss, Spiller have sleeper appeal in fantasy football

Looking for a sleeper to fill out your starting lineup? Michael Fabiano offers up 10 players, including Redskins wideout Santana Moss, who could lead you to a win in the fantasy football quarterfinals.
news

Moore, Brown have sleeper appeal this weekend

Need help filling out your starting fantasy lineup this week? Michael Fabiano offers up 10 players, including Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore, who could turn into tremendous sleeper options.
news

Young, Stewart could be fantasy holiday treats

Looking for a sleeper to fill out the rest of your fantasy lineup? Michael Fabiano has 10 players, including Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart, who could turn in solid performances.
news

Fitzpatrick, Jacobs have sleeper appeal in Week 11

The Giants will be without Ahmad Bradshaw once again this week, so Brandon Jacobs is in line to see plenty of work against the Eagles. He's one of Michael Fabiano's top 10 fantasy sleepers for Week 11.
news

Several wide receivers have sleeper appeal this week

Looking to finish setting your fantasy lineup for Week 10? Check out Michael Fabiano's top 10 sleepers, where you'll find plenty of wideouts -- including Deion Branch -- who could still be on the waiver wire.
news

Cassel, Bush have fantasy sleeper appeal this week

Looking to solidify your starting lineup this week? Michael Fabiano offers 10 players, including Raiders RB Michael Bush, who have a chance to produce better-than-normal numbers.
news

Murray, Scott headline top fantasy sleepers in Week 8

Need a running back this week? Or maybe a spot-start wide receiver? Michael Fabiano has 10 players you should start, including Bengals RB Bernard Scott, that can help you take home a win.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW