Elliott Fantasy Sleepers test

Michael F. Florio's Week 11 fantasy football sleepers
This article was all set to open gushing about Jameis Winston this week against the Falcons and then Sean Payton went and put us all on tilt: The Saints are expected to start Taysom Hill at QB this week instead.
NFL fantasy football sleepers: Week 6
Between bye weeks and struggling quarterbacks, it's hard to find quality fantasy signal-callers. But Adam Rank digs out a gem in this week's "Rank's 11 Sleepers".
Fitzpatrick, Gerhart have sleeper appeal in Week 17
Need a player to fill out your fantasy starting lineup this week? Check out Michael Fabiano's top 10 sleepers for the final week of the season, a list that includes Vikings RB Toby Gerhart.
Moore, Sanchez can lead you to a league championship
Need a quarterback this week? How about a wide receiver? Michael Fabiano offers up 10 potential holiday treats that can help you reach your ultimate goal -- a fantasy football league championship.
Moore, Thomas have fantasy sleeper appeal in Week 15
Need a sleeper to complete your fantasy lineup in the semifinals? Michael Fabiano offers up 10 players, including Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who can help lead you to a championship berth.
Moss, Spiller have sleeper appeal in fantasy football
Looking for a sleeper to fill out your starting lineup? Michael Fabiano offers up 10 players, including Redskins wideout Santana Moss, who could lead you to a win in the fantasy football quarterfinals.
Moore, Brown have sleeper appeal this weekend
Need help filling out your starting fantasy lineup this week? Michael Fabiano offers up 10 players, including Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore, who could turn into tremendous sleeper options.
Young, Stewart could be fantasy holiday treats
Looking for a sleeper to fill out the rest of your fantasy lineup? Michael Fabiano has 10 players, including Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart, who could turn in solid performances.
Fitzpatrick, Jacobs have sleeper appeal in Week 11
The Giants will be without Ahmad Bradshaw once again this week, so Brandon Jacobs is in line to see plenty of work against the Eagles. He's one of Michael Fabiano's top 10 fantasy sleepers for Week 11.
Several wide receivers have sleeper appeal this week
Looking to finish setting your fantasy lineup for Week 10? Check out Michael Fabiano's top 10 sleepers, where you'll find plenty of wideouts -- including Deion Branch -- who could still be on the waiver wire.
Cassel, Bush have fantasy sleeper appeal this week
Looking to solidify your starting lineup this week? Michael Fabiano offers 10 players, including Raiders RB Michael Bush, who have a chance to produce better-than-normal numbers.