Eli's Giants, Tom's Patriots meet again for Lombardi Trophy

Published: Jan 22, 2012 at 11:11 PM

It's déjà vu all over again as the Patriots and red-hot Giants meet for the NFL title and a place in history, Jeff Darlington writes. Check out highlights of New York's thrilling overtime win at Candlestick Park, and of the Patriots' last-second squeaker vs. Baltimore. And Elliot Harrison takes an early look at a familiar matchup in Super Bowl XLVI.

Here's what else is on tap for Monday:

» The Patriots and Giants experienced vastly different seasons in 2011, one rolling along like a juggernaut and one peaking at the right time, Jason La Canfora writes.

» Steve Wyche says the Patriots' gritty win in the AFC title game showed why the franchise has become the league's gold standard.

» While many NFL owners change coaches like they change oil filters, Giants co-owner John Mara has stuck with Tom Coughlin, and now he's having the last laugh, Albert Breer writes.

» The Patriots will play in another Super Bowl, which makes owner Robert Kraft and rocker Steven Tyler very happy. The Giants are happy, too: They didn't have to hear Tyler sing the national anthem.

» University of Oregon head football coach Chip Kellypulled a reverse early Monday, turning down an offer to coach the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

» We've narrowed the list of the best plays of the 2011 NFL season to 20. Now you can vote for the top 10, with the winner announced Feb. 4 at the NFL Honors in Indianapolis.

» The February issue of NFL Magazine will feature an exclusive interview with the controversial Ndamukong Suh, a profile of Aaron Rodgers, pivotal playoff moments, and more.

» Happy birthday to Cowboys defensive end Anthony Spencer, who turns 28 on Monday. Also celebrating a birthday is former Packers great Jerry Kramer, who turns 76.

