Around the NFL

Eli Manning to replace Geno Smith as Giants' starter

Published: Dec 05, 2017 at 06:47 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Eli Manning is back in the saddle one week after the New York Giants snapped his 210-game start streak.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday that Manning would start Sunday versus the Dallas Cowboys. The decision came after Giants coaches and staffers had final game-planning discussions, per sources informed of the decision.

The move back to Manning comes a day after Monday's firing of coach Ben McAdoo.

Reverting to the veteran quarterback a week after ending his iron-man streak is the latest admission from the Giants' organization that they bungled the situation.

Last week, the Giants announced Manning would be benched in favor of Geno Smith and rookie Davis Webb as the organization attempted to evaluate its younger quarterbacks during a cratering season.

Co-owner John Mara confirmed Monday that McAdoo conjured the idea to test-run Smith and Webb, but only after starting Manning for a half. Mara approved the decision and took the blame for not doing more to quash the move -- or at least insist on more finesse from McAdoo.

Manning rightfully rebuffed the idea of taking token starts simply to prolong his streak.

Smith started Sunday's loss to the Oakland Raiders, completing 21 of 34 passes for 212 yards and one touchdown. He lost two fumbles and was sacked three times. Smith's performance behind a porous offensive line, with no ground game, and few tangible receiving targets, wasn't much different than what we saw from Manning this season. Webb was inactive.

After re-installing Manning as a starter, the plan to test drive the younger quarterbacks is put back into the glove box, at least for the moment. The Giants could try to find playing time for Smith or Webb down the line if Manning struggles or games become blowouts.

Starting Manning a week after snapping his streak underscores the slipshod nature in which the organization handled their two-time Super Bowl MVP. It's also a significant mea culpa from the franchise.

The move won't change the poor decision of the past week, but perhaps giving Manning his starting job back, and allowing him to go out on his own terms, could repair some of the damage done to the relationship between the Giants and their aging franchise quarterback.

At the very least, we know the loudest cheer Sunday from the MetLife crowd will be when Manning first takes the field to restart his streak at one game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'Hard Knocks' details Dolphins WR Braxton Berrios, girlfriend Alix Earle decorate their Christmas tree 

In the fifth episode of HBO's Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins, veteran wide receiver Braxton Berrios and his girlfriend Alix Earle are seen decorating their Christmas tree.
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers concedes he won't play again this season, says 2024 won't be last in NFL 

New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers conceded on Tuesday that he won't play again this season. Rodgers also said that 2024 would not be his last, while expressing support for the Jets coaches and front office.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16 of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com breaks down the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Bengals HC Zac Taylor says Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) not ruled out for Week 16

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor on Tuesday would not rule out star receiver Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) for Saturday's pivotal game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 15 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 15 game of the 2023 season.
news

Chargers president John Spanos after HC, GM firings: Ownership 'responsible for everything'

Los Angeles Chargers team president John Spanos spoke for the first time since the club fired coach Brandon Staley and GM Tom Telesco last week, noting there will be "no limitations" on the hiring searches.
news

Seahawks DB Julian Love 'must be living right' after game-sealing INT vs. Eagles 

Seahawks defensive back Julian Love helped Seattle seal a comeback win Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. "I saw the ball floating, and I must be living right, because I got my feet in, thankfully," Love said.
news

Jalen Hurts calls out Eagles for not being 'committed enough' after loss to Seahawks

After a 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback says the team needs to be more "committed" in order to halt their three-game losing streak.
news

Falcons to start QB Taylor Heinicke vs. Colts; Desmond Ridder benched for second time in 2023

The Atlanta Falcons are starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke over Desmond Ridder in Week 16 against the Indianapolis Colts, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday morning. 
news

Seahawks QB Drew Lock on game-winning drive over Eagles: 'Amazing won't do it justice'

Having never held a lead and trailing the Philadelphia Eagles, 17-13, with 1:52 remaining, Seahawks QB Drew Lock ran a flawless two-minute drive, throwing on every snap of a 10-play march that went 92 yards for the game-winning score.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Seahawks' win over Eagles on Monday night

Seahawks QB Drew Lock connected with Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 29-yard game-winning touchdown with 28 seconds to go as the Seahawks snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles.