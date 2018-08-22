Eli Manning: Saquon Barkley missing 'valuable time'

"Not concerned with Odell [Beckham], just because we've got years of experience and you get a lot of reps in practice; we've had game experience together," Manning said of Beckham sitting out preseason tilts, via the New York Daily News. "Now Saquon, that's different, just because he's a rookie and missing some valuable time. So I know he's getting mental reps. It's different than practice reps; it's different than game reps. Hopefully he can get back soon."