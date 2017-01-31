Eli Manning offers Matt Ryan Super Bowl advice

The Giants quarterback and noted killer of PatriotsSuper Bowl fun has apparently reached out to Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan in an attempt to lend some advice ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.
This is going to be good.
"I received text messages from Eli, and obviously I've gotten to know Eli throughout the years, and he's a great guy," Ryan said, via The New York Post. "I think his advice was, 'You guys know yourselves, and you know what you do.' And at the end of the day, that's probably some of the best advice you can get is to trust what we do and trust our process and who we are and how we do things. And I think we'll be ready to go."
That's it?
Thanks, Eli.
Super Bowl time is often accompanied by so much unsolicited advice for players and coaches from other players and coaches that it becomes a detriment. In a league that values and rewards the digestion of every tidbit, sometimes it can be the most banal piece of grocery store card knowledge that sustains a player through the most hectic week of their lives. Manning, who has played in New York and New Jersey his entire career, knows that well.
In two victories against the Patriots, Manning was spectacular in moments, but was mostly just incrementally effective and smart with the football. In their 2011 victory, he completed 75 percent of his passes and didn't throw an interception.
While the text might have also encouraged Ryan to spread New England out and kill them with check down passes to their star running backs, Ryan values the simplest advice right now.