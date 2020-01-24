Eli Manning: It was important for me to retire a Giant

"I think it was important for me to go out as a Giant," he said. "I think when you come, when you get drafted, you come to an organization that's always your goal to stay with one organization your entire career. As you get towards the end of it, it doesn't always work out that way. You still have desires to play sometime. I think it's important, the fans, the organization, this family with the Giants has been so remarkable. I think it was the right thing to call it a career and to end it instead of trying to uproot my family and leave and try somewhere else. This was the right decision. I know it is. I'm at peace with it, and I think that's what has made this day a little bit easier."