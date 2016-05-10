 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Eli Manning hopes Shepard is 'young Victor Cruz'

Published: May 10, 2016 at 03:04 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New York Giants have searched for a second fiddle to Odell Beckham Jr. since Victor Cruz suffered a devastating knee injury in 2014. Big Blue hopes second-round pick Sterling Shepard can finally plug that spot.

Eli Manning is impressed after some light work with the rookie.

"He's a guy who is shifty and athletic,'' Manning said Monday night, via the New York Post. "It's tough to say from six routes on air. But I hope he is a young Victor Cruz."

The Young Victor Cruz comparison is one general manager Jerry Reese also made after selecting the Oklahoma product. With an uncoverable OBJ on one side, if Shepard comes close to the appraisal, he will see a ton of balls this fall.

The New York Post also reported that Manning ate lunch with Shepard at the facility (aside: The Post never leaves a stone unturned).

"He seems like a very sharp kid, a good kid,'' Manning said. "He seemed to catch the ball very naturally and run routes, so I'm excited. He seems like a good play-maker and I'm excited to get to work with him and see what he can do.''

Throughout his career, Manning has milked production out of receivers who have gone on to do little else after leaving Eli -- Mario Manningham, Steve Smith (the other one), Hakeem Nicks, to name three.

Manning believes that not only can the 'Young Victor Cruz' make an impact in 2016, but that the actual Victor Cruz could return to form.

"Having Victor back running routes is exciting and having all the weapons out there on the field gets you excited for the upcoming season,'' Manning said.

We're still skeptical of how much Cruz can return to his old, salsa-dancing self, but with Shepard waiting in the wings, perhaps Manning finally found a new No. 2 receiver.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jaguars' Arik Armstead felt 'extremely disrespected' by 49ers' pay cut request before his release

New Jaguars defensive lineman Arik Armstead understands the business of football, but that doesn't stop him from feeling disrespected by the San Francisco 49ers' pay cut request that eventually led him to Jacksonville.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, March 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Adam Thielen: 'Everything was stacked against' Bryce Young in rookie season with Panthers

Bryce Young battled through a rough rookie campaign. However, Carolina's Adam Thielen said that the QB's ability to keep his head on straight while everything around him essentially burned showed promise.
news

Sean McVay confirms Steve Avila will move from left guard to center on Rams' upgraded O-line

The Los Angeles Rams didn't enter the offseason planning to re-shuffle their interior offensive line, but that's how things unfolded. After multiple free agency moves, head coach Sean McVay had three stud guards and no center. The natural move, if unexpected at the outset, was to push Steve Avila from guard to center, where he played more than 1,000 snaps at TCU.
news

Free-agent RB J.K. Dobbins to visit Chargers on Thursday after being cleared for football activities

Free-agent running back J.K Dobbins could be in for a reunion with offensive coordinator Greg Roman. Dobbins is scheduled to visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Watch UNC quarterback Drake Maye's pro day live on NFL+ at 3:30 p.m. ET

Drake Maye will have his chance to throw on Thursday. After sitting out on-field drills at the NFL Scouting Combine, the quarterback plans to work out for scouts at UNC's pro day, which can be seen live on NFL+ at 3:30 p.m. ET. 
news

Panthers agree to terms with pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney on two-year, $20 million contract

Jadeveon Clowney and the Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms on a contract, the team announced Wednesday. Clowney, 31, returns to the Carolinas after 10 seasons in Houston, Seattle, Tennessee, Cleveland and Baltimore.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, March 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bengals EVP Katie Blackburn stresses patience with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins deals

Cincinnati Bengals exec Katie Blackburn recently discussed the pending contract negotiations with standout wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
news

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie compares Saquon Barkley's versatility to LeSean McCoy, Brian Westbrook

The Philadelphia Eagles are eager to see what Saquon Barkley will add to their offense. Owner Jeffrey Lurie this week compared the addition to former Philly greats LeSean McCoy and Brian Westbrook.
news

Art Rooney II: Steelers' offseason moves designed for team to 'get better as quickly as possible'

Steelers owner Art Rooney II said Tuesday from the NFL's Annual League Meeting that the goal is swift improvement after years of sputtering in the playoffs.
news

49ers CEO Jed York bracing for Brock Purdy's eventual massive pay raise: 'It's a good problem to have'

The San Francisco 49ers benefit from starting quarterback Brock Purdy coming dirt cheap as a seventh-round pick. Niners CEO Jed York knows that luxury won't last much longer. "It's a good problem when your quarterback is one of the highest-paid guys on your team and in the league," York told reporters Tuesday at the NFL's Annual League Meeting in Orlando via the Bay Area News Group.