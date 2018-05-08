Around the NFL

Eli Manning: Giants' offense looks good 'on paper'

Published: May 08, 2018 at 01:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New York Giants spent the offseason bolstering Eli Manning's prospects for prolonging his career.

Big Blue drafted three-down running back Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 overall pick, swiped guard Will Hernandez a round later, and made left tackle Nate Solder the highest paid left tackle in the NFL. Those upgrades give the Giants an intriguing offensive depth chart with Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram providing dynamic pass-catching ability.

"We have some players, we definitely have some players,'' Manning said, via the New York Post. "Again, on paper is one thing, but you have to be able to do it on the field and you have to have everybody come together. That's why it's a team. It's not four or five guys who make a difference, it's all 11 and more than that sometimes, both sides doing their parts to find ways to come together as a team to win football games.''

Despite his pedigree, Manning sits as the biggest question mark on that piece of paper. The 37-year-old old is coming off two blasé seasons, averaging fewer than seven yards per attempt in each. Importing Pat Shurmur, who worked wonders with a Minnesota Vikings offense similarly stacked with talent, along with the upgraded weaponry and better protection should aid the aging quarterback.

If the Giants struggle to move the ball in 2018, the Manning defenders will be out of excuses for the two-time Super Bowl MVP.

