Eli Manning: Daniel Jones' second year will be 'easier'

Imagine working closely with your manager for an entire year while all of your coworkers spend their lunch breaks loudly talking about how they feel it's time you replace your manager and send him off to the pastures of retirement. While all of this is going on, your best source of advice and direction is your manager. Oh, and the executive level of your company is on the verge of being fired -- to ensure that you, the new addition, are set up as perfectly as possible to one day run this place.