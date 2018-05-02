Eli Manning among vets who benefited most from 2018 NFL Draft

All McCarron could hope for before the draft was a legitimate chance to start in September, get the Bills off to a fast start and hold off a rookie for as long as possible. The chances of that happening are greater with Allen in town. The Wyoming product is the most raw of the four quarterbacks taken in the top 10, with a lot of work to do on fundamentals and handling NFL coverages. He could benefit from time on the sideline, which should only help McCarron's chances of boosting his stock league-wide.