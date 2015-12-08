Eleven players who need more Pro Bowl love

It's been a strange Seahawks season. Russell Wilson is playing better than ever, yet the team has five losses. The strength of the defense, so long in the secondary, has been up front. Michael Bennett and Avril have played like top-five defensive ends all season. Bennett is getting the love from the voters, but Avril is getting overlooked in ninth place overall. Nearly 30 years old, Avril is still among the fastest players in the league around the edge. He has been disruptive in every game he's played. He should not be behind guys like Jared Allen.