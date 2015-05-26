Eight things to know from Tuesday's OTAs

The Seattle Seahawks' star-studded secondary took on the look of a MAS*H unit after the Super Bowl, with Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor and Richard Sherman all nursing significant injuries.
If NFC rivals expected those injuries to linger into the regular season, they are in for a let-down.
Chancellor and Sherman were full participants in Tuesday's practice. Chancellor is returning from a torn MCL while Sherman opted for rehab over Tommy John surgery on his elbow.
Recovering from shoulder surgery, Thomas is on track to be back on the field for training camp, per coach Pete Carroll.
- Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee is "week-to-week" after injuring his knee in Phase 2 of the offseason program. It's important for Lee to get back to full health by training camp, as his rookie year was marred by a string of injuries.
- Coach Marvin Lewis confirmed hard-hitting Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict has a "long ways to go" in his recovery from microfracture knee surgery. Burfict will be in rehab "all the way through the summer," Lewis added. Burfict has been Cincinnati's most valuable defensive player over the past two years.
- Redskins tight end Jordan Reed was sent for tests on his knee after coming down with soreness, coach Jay Gruden told reporters. At this point, it's viewed as a precautionary measure, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
- Two months after Philip Rivers rejected the notion of signing a contract extension with the Chargers, the quarterback said Tuesday that it would be "awesome" to finish his career with the organization. It now seems likely that the two sides will eventually find common ground on a long-term deal.
- After working with new offensive coordinator Greg Olson and sports biomechanics guru Tom House this offseason, Blake Bortles has noticed a "big difference" in his mechanics. A wonky throwing motion was behind Bortles' regression from preseason stud to regular-season flameout as a rookie.
- Journeyman Duke Ihenacho is in the mix for the Redskins' starting strong safety job, per Gruden. Free-agent acquisition Jeron Johnson, a special teamer with Seattle the past few years, had been viewed as the favorite for the position.
- The Falcons' first-team offense included Devonta Freeman at running back and Jacob Tamme at tight end.
