Eight offseason narratives exposed in thrilling opener

The Broncos' system can thrive despite the quarterback being a supporting player. One bad decision aside, Siemian made more positive plays than the Broncos got out of their starting quarterbacks for most games last season. The final numbers (18 of 28 for 178 yards, one touchdown and two picks) aren't indicative of Siemian's heady play. He used his athleticism to extend drives, showed a fast release and was victimized by bad luck on a tipped interception. He has a live arm and put passes into tight windows, although he's hesitant to take shots down the field. Rookie running Devontae Booker also ruined a scoring chance with a fumble. Siemian was handed a 10-point deficit at halftime against a very good defense, and the Broncos came back to win. What more would you want out of a second-year player taken in the seventh round last year? He looked like he belonged.