Around the NFL

Eifert scores 3 TDs as perfect Bengals beat Browns

Published: Nov 05, 2015 at 03:21 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Johnny Manziel gave the Browns a brief spark, but the Browns ultimately were little more than supporting players in the battle of Ohio on Thursday night. These Cincinnati Bengals are making undefeated look easy.

Tight end Tyler Eifert caught three touchdown passes for the 8-0 Bengals in a 31-10 victory over their division rivals. This is the type of clinical, balanced, mature performance we've come to expect from the Bengals. Cleveland and Cincinnati traded long drives in the first half before the Bengals absolutely dominated the second half. The Bengals had 12 first downs and 17 points before the Browns picked up a first down in garbage time. Eifert has proven to be a difference maker in the red zone and could be the second-best tight end in football.

Andy Dalton completed 21 of 27 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns, yet it didn't even feel like one of his best outings of the year. He only completed one pass downfield all game because he didn't need to throw deep. The Browns' secondary played a soft zone, and Dalton simply took what the defense gave him. The Bengals rushed for 152 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown on a reverse from Mohamed Sanu.

It was a night where offensive coordinator Hue Jackson was one step ahead of Browns coach Mike Pettine. The Bengals didn't turn the ball over and only punted twice in the first 56 minutes of the game. While the Browns' offense gets most of the attention, Pettine's defense has been far more disappointing this year. They have taken a big step back from last year's early promise.

Manziel rightfully got most of the attention before the game. We believe the Browns made the right decision to start him if there was any choice in the matter. He looked better than he did a season ago, yet it's debatable whether he did enough to keep the starting job over Josh McCown. The final numbers aren't great: 15-of-33 passing for 168 yards and a touchdown. But his receivers did not help with a number of drops. Manziel made several plays outside of the pocket in the first half, showing flashes of his old college magic. Still, he did not always see open receivers early in the down. He is at his best improvising and that might not be enough at the pro level. It still makes sense to keep starting Manziel to see what they have.

At 2-7, the Browns have not always made it easy on their opponents this season. They have competed well for a half against top-level teams like the Cardinals and Bengals, but they haven't been competitive for a full 60 minutes. After starting last season 7-4, Mike Pettine's Browns are 2-12 in their last 14 games.

Cleveland is searching for an identity, while the Bengals are secure in who they are. Dalton plays point guard with tons of talent around him, free to take the occasional big shot. The defensive line gets after it weekly and Adam "Pacman" Jones leads a deep secondary. The Bengals have dispatched second-tier opponents easily this season. We don't need them to win in January before declaring this the best team of the Marvin Lewis era.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eagles, Fletcher Cox expected to reach one-year deal in coming days

Released by Philadelphia in a cost-saving cut, Fletcher Cox and the Eagles are working through details on a one-year deal that's expected to be finalized and signed in the coming days, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday. 
news

Seahawks releasing veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap 

The Seahawks are releasing defensive end Carlos Dunlap and defensive lineman Kerry Hyder, the team announced.  
news

JuJu Smith-Schuster leaving Steelers to sign with Chiefs on one-year, $10.75M max deal

Following five seasons with the Steelers, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is signing a one-year, $10.75 million max deal with the Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Browns agree to trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson in deal that includes three first-round picks

The Cleveland Browns are expected to trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Friday.
news

Panthers sign WR D.J. Moore to three-year extension worth $61.9M in new money

The Carolina Panthers signed wide receiver D.J. Moore to an extension that will keep him under contract through the 2025 NFL season.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Friday, March 18

The Minnesota Vikings and Adam Thielen reworked his contract to clear cap space, and the Chicago Bears nixed their deal with DT Larry Ogunjobi due to a failed physical. NFL.com is tracking all of Friday's free agency news.
news

Cowboys re-signing LB Leighton Vander Esch to one-year contract

The Cowboys are bringing back a key defensive contributor. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Dallas is re-signing LB Leighton Vander Esch to a one-year contract.
news

Jaguars WR Christian Kirk relishing chance to prove he's not overpaid: 'I'm very confident in my potential'

When the reports surfaced of the massive deal the Jaguars handed free-agent receiver ﻿Christian Kirk﻿, the NFL world was baffled. But Kirk isn't worried about the perception that he's overpaid.
news

Chandler Jones on following Russell Wilson to AFC West: 'He thought he could get away from me'

﻿Russell Wilson﻿ changed cities, conferences and divisions but will still have to deal with pass rusher ﻿Chandler Jones﻿ twice a season for the foreseeable future.
news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup plans 'to take it up a notch' replacing Amari Cooper

Newly re-signed Cowboys WR Michael Gallup aims to fill the role of Amari Cooper, who the Cowboys traded away in order to retain the 26-year-old. 
news

Buccaneers agree to terms with veteran DB Logan Ryan

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to terms on a contract with veteran safety Logan Ryan, who was released by the New York Giants in a cap-saving move.
news

Von Miller on choosing Bills over Rams: 'One of the hardest decisions I've ever made'

For pass rusher Von Miller, it was an arduous decision to sign with the Bills and not re-up with the Rams, but one he made because he believes it will lead him to a third Super Bowl ring. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW