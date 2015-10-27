Efficiency is key for Ingram, Mathews in fantasy

Darren McFadden | Joseph Randle | Christine Michael // Cowboys

Fantasy owners of Christine Michael were salivating over the idea that he might finally get a chance to see more volume in Week 7 because he received some first team reps during the Cowboys' bye. That was not the case though, as the team ended up riding the hot hand of Darren McFadden to the tune of 29 carries for 152 rush yards and a score. Didn't see that coming! Much of McFadden's workload was a result of Joseph Randle's injury that is apparently an oblique issue that will keep him out for some time. Michael's usage was disappointing once again, but you can't really blame Dallas. McFadden was running with vigor and reports on Monday even suggest that he could move ahead of Randle as the team's starter going forward, when both are healthy. He's probably already owned in your league, but if he's not, make him your top waiver priority ahead of Week 8. Keep in mind though that Dallas faces Seattle next week, so it's a tough matchup.