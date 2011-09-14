Edwards suing Michigan restaurant, employees for $14 million

Published: Sep 14, 2011 at 07:50 AM

DETROIT -- San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Braylon Edwards has filed a $14 million slander lawsuit, claiming allegations that he was directly involved in a fight at a suburban Detroit restaurant cost him a big guaranteed contract from another NFL team.

Edwards, a former standout at the University of Michigan, makes the claims in a civil suit filed in Oakland County Circuit Court. It accuses the South restaurant and bar in Birmingham and three of its employees of slander, extortion and malicious prosecution.

Edwards claims he had an offer from an NFL team with $15 million guaranteed, the suit says.

"Mr. Edwards' offer was rescinded before it could be accepted because of the false, misleading, and/or negligent statements" that came out after his name was linked to the Aug. 1 fight at the restaurant.

Edwards "was forced to take a contract with a different NFL team "for only $1 million" in guaranteed money. Last month, Edwards signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers.

"The events of that evening in question, including the false and malicious allegations directed toward Braylon, have damaged his reputation and earnings potential," Edwards' agent, David Russell, said in a statement to The Associated Press.

Kelly Allen, an attorney for the restaurant, expressed confidence that the claims will not prevail in court.

"We don't know anything about Mr. Edwards' contract negotiations," Allen said. "I trust the courts will do the right thing."

Two members of Edwards' group were arrested after two restaurant bouncers were assaulted at the restaurant, police have said. Edwards was interviewed by police but wasn't charged in the case.

