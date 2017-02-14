Edelman: Garoppolo has Favre-Rodgers 'confidence'

"I'm not a paid GM so I don't know the whole value thing, but as far as a guy that I could play with every single day, Jimmy Garoppolo, I mean, the guy's a stud," Edelman said Tuesday on NFL Network's NFL Total Access. "He went out and played in the regular season and he played very well. He's got that kind of gunslinger confidence. That Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers kind of confidence. He practices hard, he prepares hard. He's a good kid. He's young. I think he's a good player."