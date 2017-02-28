Eddie Lacy: Packers 'very vocal about having me back'

The Packers running back is set to be an unrestricted free agent on March 9, unless Green Bay can sign Lacy to a new deal before then, something the four-year veteran is confident can happen.
"Talking to my agent, the Packers have been very vocal about having me back there," Lacy told ESPN's Adam Schefter on his podcast on Tuesday.
The last we heard from Green Bay about their interest in retaining Lacy was following their championship game loss to Atlanta when coach Mike McCarthy declared that he'd "love" to see the back return in 2017.
Complicating potential negotiations are Lacy's recent injury and weight issues. The running back played in just five games last season due to an ankle ailment, one from which he said he's still two months away from fully recovering.
"My healing process is four to six months, on the 26th (of February) it (was) the fourth month," Lacy continued. "I'm going to try and go out and run, but if it's not comfortable then I'm just going to continue doing what I've been doing. But by April, whenever I have to report, I should be able to go out and do everything."
With Le'Veon Bell under the franchise tag, Lacy is the second-best running back on Around the NFL's Top 101 Free Agents mega-list, behind the recently-released Adrian Peterson. While he may not display the same attributes he did as a rookie, Lacy still warrants a healthy deal from Green Bay, or any other suitor. After cutting ties with James Starks, Green Bay boasts just one running back on the active roster (Ty Montomgery), and he's a converted wide receiver.
If the Packers are serious about making moves in free agency and reloading for another Super Bowl run, as Aaron Rodgers clamored for following the Falcons loss, then locking up Lacy and developing a more consistent ground game should be a high priority.