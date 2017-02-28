Around the NFL

Eddie Lacy: Packers 'very vocal about having me back'

Published: Feb 28, 2017 at 03:27 AM

With free agency looming, Eddie Lacy doesn't anticipate playing anywhere but Green Bay in 2017.

The Packers running back is set to be an unrestricted free agent on March 9, unless Green Bay can sign Lacy to a new deal before then, something the four-year veteran is confident can happen.

"Talking to my agent, the Packers have been very vocal about having me back there," Lacy told ESPN's Adam Schefter on his podcast on Tuesday.

The last we heard from Green Bay about their interest in retaining Lacy was following their championship game loss to Atlanta when coach Mike McCarthy declared that he'd "love" to see the back return in 2017.

Complicating potential negotiations are Lacy's recent injury and weight issues. The running back played in just five games last season due to an ankle ailment, one from which he said he's still two months away from fully recovering.

"My healing process is four to six months, on the 26th (of February) it (was) the fourth month," Lacy continued. "I'm going to try and go out and run, but if it's not comfortable then I'm just going to continue doing what I've been doing. But by April, whenever I have to report, I should be able to go out and do everything."

With Le'Veon Bell under the franchise tag, Lacy is the second-best running back on Around the NFL's Top 101 Free Agents mega-list, behind the recently-released Adrian Peterson. While he may not display the same attributes he did as a rookie, Lacy still warrants a healthy deal from Green Bay, or any other suitor. After cutting ties with James Starks, Green Bay boasts just one running back on the active roster (Ty Montomgery), and he's a converted wide receiver.

If the Packers are serious about making moves in free agency and reloading for another Super Bowl run, as Aaron Rodgers clamored for following the Falcons loss, then locking up Lacy and developing a more consistent ground game should be a high priority.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos OT Garett Bolles backs Russell Wilson, says QB's critics to 'eat crow' in 2023

Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles gave a full-throated defensive of his quarterback on Thursday, stating that Russell Wilson's detractors will "eat crow" this upcoming season.

news

Broncos signing DE Frank Clark to one-year deal

Frank Clark is signing a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. The three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher spent the last four seasons with the AFC West-rival Kansas City Chiefs before his release in March.

news

Titans S Kevin Byard on attending minicamp after rejecting pay cut: Important to come and 'be a leader'

Titans safety Kevin Byard attended Tennessee's mandatory minicamp this week despite rejecting a pay cut earlier this offseason, citing the need to show up and be a leader.

news

Panthers' Frank Reich promotes Bryce Young to first team at OTAs, won't name him Week 1 starter yet

Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young joined the starting lineup for the first time in Carolina's organized team activities. Coach Frank Reich told reporters this is all part of his plan to have Young ready to go for training camp, the regular season and beyond.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, June 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Giants cancel OTA session due to air quality concerns

Canadian wildfires that have affected the air quality in Northeastern U.S. states have forced NFL teams to adjust their practices. New York Giants coach Brian Daboll canceled Thursday's OTA session.

news

Vikings to release RB Dalvin Cook after six seasons

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to officially release running back Dalvin Cook on Friday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.

news

RB Joe Mixon addresses 'noise' on Bengals future: 'Everybody has backed me 100 percent'

Joe Mixon's status in Cincinnati has been a hot topic all summer, with rumors swirling that the Bengals could move on given his hefty contract. But the running back said he's not fretting about the speculation.

news

Panthers CB Jaycee Horn to miss rest of OTAs, minicamp with left ankle injury

The optimism surrounding Jaycee Horn's health entering Year 3 didn't last long. The Panthers announced Thursday that the cornerback will miss the rest of OTAs and mandatory minicamp with an injury to his left ankle.

news

Lions LB Alex Anzalone on Jahmyr Gibbs-Alvin Kamara comparisons: 'It's hard to judge when we're in pajamas'

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone wants to put a halt to the comparisons between rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs and veteran Alvin Kamara. Anzalone says he wants to see Gibbs' talents in an NFL game.

news

Deshaun Watson on entering second season with Browns: 'I'm pretty far ahead of where I was last year'

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson says he's "pretty far ahead" of where he stood last season with the team.

news

Dak Prescott, Cowboys talk up 'Texas Coast' offense led by Mike McCarthy: 'A system that's not out there'

It's a new day in Dallas, with coach Mike McCarthy calling the offensive plays for the first time since his final season in Green Bay in 2018. Two days into mandatory minicamp, players are already noticing a difference.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More