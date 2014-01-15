Eddie Lacy, Keenan Allen, Ziggy Ansah make All-Rookie Team

1) This team is based on how the players performed over the course of the entire season, which is why you'll find Reid's name listed below -- but not Collins'.

2) The running back position was strong enough -- with three top rookies making their presence felt -- to merit adding an extra roster slot to the offensive side.

3) At the bottom of each subsection (Offense and Defense), I've provide my picks for the two Rookie of the Year awards.

4) And for the sake of providing some historical perspective, I've listed some of the most notable rookies from years past.