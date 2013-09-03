Eddie Lacy greatly expands Green Bay Packers' offensive attack

With a Lacy-led power running game in place, though, the Packers can force opponents to abandon some of the exotic pressures that have tormented the offensive line in recent years. Due to concerns about gap integrity at the line of scrimmage, opposing defensive coordinators won't be able to utilize some of the twists, stunts and blitzes that are effective in obvious passing situations. Quick-hitting running plays exploit such tactics by allowing the runners to hit the hole before defenders are able to get into the gaps. Therefore, opponents will rely on conventional pass-rush tactics, which feature more straightforward rushes, with possibly one or two linebackers inserted in the pursuit. As a result, the offensive line is better able to identify potential blitzes and properly secure the edges.