Eddie Lacy agrees to one-year contract with Seahawks

Published: Mar 14, 2017 at 05:16 AM

After sampling nearly all the veteran running back talent on the free-agent market, the Seahawks decided to sign Eddie Lacy on Tuesday.

Lacy's representatives, Sports Trust Advisors, announced on Twitter he has agreed to terms with team. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the deal is for just one year and $5.5 million, including $3 million fully guaranteed.

The move could jump start a loaded veteran running-back market that includes Adrian Peterson, Jamaal Charles and Latavius Murray. For Seattle, the draw was obviously Lacy's potential and similarity to former franchise stalwart Marshawn Lynch.

Rapoport noted that Charles is still visiting with the Seahawks on Wednesday despite the Lacy signing.

This prove-it season for Lacy will come down to conditioning and health, two points of struggle for the former Alabama star. After a breakout rookie campaign where he rushed for 1,178 yards and 11 touchdowns, his yards, attempts and touchdown totals dropped with each year. Lacy played in just five games this season and was placed on injured reserve in October.

Lacy's rejuvenated commitment to offseason training and distance from his October surgery make him an interesting bounce-back candidate. Of course, combining with offensive line coach Tom Cable and a difficult-to-crack movement offense has been great for running backs' careers in the past, which might have led Lacy to make the decision he did on Tuesday. He also visited with the Minnesota Vikings and the Packers.

Signing with Seattle bolsters an already young and loaded depth chart that includes Thomas Rawls and the versatile C.J. Prosise. Should Lacy remain healthy, his power running style will do well to supplant the fierce, every-down style employed by Rawls. Meanwhile, it leaves Green Bay scrambling to fill up its roster. This offseason, Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari told me that he had no doubt converted wide receiver Ty Montgomery could make the transition to full-time bell cow, but that he would miss Lacy if he departed in free agency.

"Eddie and I were drafted together, I'd say one of my best friends," Bakhtiari said. "Love the kid. It's really sad about his ankle but I'd love to have him back of course."

With the draft up ahead, could Green Bay find a replacement to replicate Lacy's fantastic rookie season?

