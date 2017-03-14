Eddie Lacy agrees to one-year contract with Seahawks

Signing with Seattle bolsters an already young and loaded depth chart that includes Thomas Rawls and the versatile C.J. Prosise. Should Lacy remain healthy, his power running style will do well to supplant the fierce, every-down style employed by Rawls. Meanwhile, it leaves Green Bay scrambling to fill up its roster. This offseason, Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari told me that he had no doubt converted wide receiver Ty Montgomery could make the transition to full-time bell cow, but that he would miss Lacy if he departed in free agency.