Eddie George: Titans are in 'dysfunction and disarray'

Maybe then he could take care of what he calls a "bad product."
"(Titans management) been in such dysfunction and disarray," George said, via 24/7 Sports. "I think once they get their house in order, decide on a mission statement of who they want to be, then you can find the right leaders from your coaches on down to extend that culture. After that, championships can happen."
He added: "Right now, they're putting out a bad product. Talking to the fans, who are knowledgeable around here, they are upset. They've seen in the past what it takes to win championships. It takes playing for more than yourself. That has be communicated from the top down, not just from the coaches and in the locker rooms, but from the ownership and management."
The Titans made the playoffs in four of George's eight seasons with the organization, including a Super Bowl loss to the Rams.
Now, he's watching them at their worst; a team that hasn't been this bad since Jack Pardee was head coach.
Though he declined to suggest who the franchise should draft, George wasn't shy about kicking his old team at their low point.
If a sale ever ends up going down, the good news is that George wouldn't need all $2 billion to run the team his way. He'd just need to find a business partner.
