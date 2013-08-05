Ed Reed, Peyton Manning among next 50 Hall of Famers

Every season, a team gets to 6-0, 8-0 or maybe even 11-0, rekindling the story of the 1972 Dolphins -- the only perfect team of the modern era. Kuechenberg was a key figure on that Miami club, a group that could run the football right at you without facing much resistance. Those 'Fins ran for 2,960 yards in just 14 games during that perfect campaign, relying on a strong and agile offensive line. That Kuechenberg's O-line cohorts Larry Little and Jim Langer are already in the Hall might have given voters pause in the past. Yet Kuechenberg was a finalist seven times before becoming eligible for senior status, so he should have some support in the room going forward.