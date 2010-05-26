Economic woes aren't lost on Super Bowl advertisers

Even if it's not obvious at first, some of those commercials showed a hard edge seldom seen in Super Bowl ads, said Tim Calkins, an analyst at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. Several took on competitors directly: an Audi ad depicted other luxury cars, a Teleflora ad mocking "flowers in a box" was directed at Internet flower-delivery services and the H&R Block ad scared potential customers about less reliable tax preparers.