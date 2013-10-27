Eastern Illinois' Jimmy Garoppolo has 35 TD passes this season

Garoppolo is No. 40 on NFL Media draft analyst Gil Brandt's list of the top 100 seniors, and an Eastern Illinois athletic department spokesman told Brandt that all 32 teams have been on campus to see Garoppolo this season, including two general managers. It's probably a stretch to think Garoppolo will go in the first round -- he would be the first quarterback from a FCS school to go in the first round since Baltimore took Delaware's Joe Flacco18th overall in 2008 -- but a second- or third-round selection looks possible.