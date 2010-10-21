Early signs point to Patriots not missing a beat without Moss

Branch slides into Moss' role as the starter, however, his responsibilities are completely different than his predecessor. Moss provided the Patriots with a vertical threat, but Branch is better suited to run short and intermediate routes. As a result, the Patriots threw more square-ins, quick outs and hitches. In addition, the team cleverly paired Branch on the same side with Wes Welker in several formations to take advantage of any of the double coverage that Baltimore directed at Welker. With Welker occupying multiple defenders in the middle of the field, Branch repeatedly got open on routes outside the hashes. His 23-yard reception in overtime was a great example of the Patriots using Welker as a decoy to create space for Branch on a follow route.