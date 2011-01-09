Early playoff exit puts Colts in offseason mode

"It's probably unlike any other group that I've ever seen, had probably more adversity to deal with through the course of the season than most teams," Caldwell said. "They did it, I think, in grand fashion. They were able to stare it right in the eye. They didn't weep and complain. They didn't implode. They didn't point fingers. What they did is went to work and certainly did everything they possibly could to put us in position to win.