Early Fantasy FAQs: A.D. or Foster at No. 1?

All three of last season's top rookie quarterbacks should be poised to do it again in 2013. The only one who has a question mark beside him is Robert Griffin III. After his offseason knee surgery, it's still uncertain whether the Redskins will give him the green light to go all out at the start of the season. Andrew Luck has another year under his belt and has been reunited with his collegiate offensive coordinator while Russell Wilson will get added help from having Percy Harvin at his disposal. Even with the quarterback position being as deep as it is, those three should still be quite coveted in drafts.