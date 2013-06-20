Early Fantasy FAQs: A.D. or Foster at No. 1?

Fantasy football owners have questions. Lots of them. We like to provide answers. But even in our Twitter omnipresence, it's hard to get to every single one of them. So we've decided to give you a little one-stop shopping and pick out the ten biggest questions heading into the 2013 season. Consider it your Fantasy FAQs...
Who's the No. 1 pick -- Adrian Peterson or Arian Foster?
It mostly depends on your personal preference. If I'm selecting in the top spot, I'm going with Peterson. It's unlikely he'll repeat his 2,000-yard march from last year, but he's still the main cog in an offense that leans heavily on his skills. Meanwhile, Foster logged a career-high in carries while watching his yards per carry average decline for a second straight year. Plus, Foster has had a nasty habit of laying some eggs in the fantasy playoffs. But in the end, it's a win-win proposition. Either way you go, you're going to have a very good running back on your roster.
What's going on with Gronk?
The saga of Rob Gronkowski has been one of the most-watched fantasy storylines all offseason. When he's at his best, he's clearly the most productive tight end in the game. But after four surgeries to help repair a broken forearm and a recent surgery on his back, it's fair to wonder when (or if) he'll be at his best. You can already count on him missing the preseason and questions remain as to whether he'll be available for Week 1. For now, he'll still be one of the first three tight ends off the board, but he's also ceded the top spot in the pecking order to Jimmy Graham.
What can we expect from the rest of the tight end position?
Fantasy owners were spoiled by the Year of the Tight End a couple of seasons ago. That's why 2012 was looked at as such a disappointment. In reality, what it did was temper our expectations for a position that might have been a tad overvalued. There are plenty of quality options available further down draft boards in 2013 -- Dennis Pitta, Vernon Davis and Jason Witten to name a few. If you don't land Graham, don't panic ... there's still a quality TE out there.
Will the top rookie QBs from 2012 have an encore?
All three of last season's top rookie quarterbacks should be poised to do it again in 2013. The only one who has a question mark beside him is Robert Griffin III. After his offseason knee surgery, it's still uncertain whether the Redskins will give him the green light to go all out at the start of the season. Andrew Luck has another year under his belt and has been reunited with his collegiate offensive coordinator while Russell Wilson will get added help from having Percy Harvin at his disposal. Even with the quarterback position being as deep as it is, those three should still be quite coveted in drafts.
What about the top rookie RBs from last season?
Where I expect all three of the top 2012 rookie quarterbacks to take a step forward in 2013, last year's rookie running back class could be a mixed bag this season. Alfred Morris, Doug Martin and Trent Richardson should all be solid once again, but it could be hard for at least one of those guys to repeat their performance. Before Morris' 335 carries, no rookie had seen that many attempts under Mike Shanahan. Moreover, since the start of the 2008 season, only two players (Adrian Peterson, Chris Johnson) have seen that many carries and followed up with 300-plus rushes the next year. It's likely both Martin and Richardson could see more touches, but the numbers seem stacked against Morris.
Who will be the first rookie off the board this year?
If it's not Le'Veon Bell, it'll be an upset. Last season, the Steelers backfield situation was a quagmire and the rookie from Michigan State poised to be on the field before many of his fellow first-year backs. Add to it that Pittsburgh would like to relieve some pressure from the perpetually banged-up Ben Roethlisberger and Bell has a running style that suits the Steelers offense perfectly. All signs point to him picking up where last season's group left off.
Which free agent WR will have the better season?
The movement among Danny Amendola, Percy Harvin, Greg Jennings, Mike Wallace and Wes Welker made for interesting news. Suspect quarterbacks in Miami and Minnesota will hamper Wallace and Jennings, respectively. Welker could be held back by competing with all of the other receiving options in Denver. Amendola's situation looks promising in New England -- especially with so much uncertainty with the Patriots tight ends. But his recent injury history makes him a big risk. That leaves Harvin as the last man standing among free agent WRs. Look for the Seahawks to find creative ways to get him the football in 2013.
Is Larry Fitzgerald back?
He says yes. We agree. Adding Carson Palmer to the roster advanced the quarterback play in Arizona by leaps and bounds. On top of that, new coach Bruce Arians and offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin are planning to have Fitzgerald line up in different spots, which is sure to cause havoc with opposing defenses. A season with 90-plus catches and more than 1,000 yards seems more than possible for Fitz in 2013.
What will Chip Kelly do for the Eagles offense?
This is possibly the most intriguing storyline of the 2013 fantasy football season. For his part, Kelly has been mum on what his offense will look like with the Eagles. But if his tenure at Oregon is any indication, things are looking up for LeSean McCoy and Michael Vick. Even if the Eagles aren't primarily a read-option team this season, they will run the ball more than they did in years past. The flip side is that it leaves the fantasy values of DeSean Jackson and Jeremy Maclin very much in flux heading to training camp.
What about Andy Reid with the Chiefs?
After asking about Chip Kelly, it's the obvious next question. The immediate fear is that Reid's style of offense will negatively impact Jamaal Charles -- anyone who owned LeSean McCoy last season can remind you. In reality, Charles might become more of a dual-threat with additional opportunities to catch the football. The addition of Alex Smith and rumors of installing elements of the read option could bode well for Dwayne Bowe. In short, it can't be much worse than last season. That alone is reason for optimism.